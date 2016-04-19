FBI says it found no evidence of ISIS connection on San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone

As Apple and the FBI testify in Congress on encryption back doors today, the bureau told CNN that it found no information on the iPhone used by gunman Syed Farook that suggests the San Bernardino attack was part of a wider international ISIS initiative.

From the report:

The phone didn’t contain evidence of contacts with other ISIS supporters or the use of encrypted communications during the period the FBI was concerned about.

The FBI said it had a “lingering concern” that the two known attackers—Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik—had received help from other plotters or family members, but is now “more confident” that the two didn’t make any such contacts during an unaccounted-for 18-minute stretch immediately after the attack.