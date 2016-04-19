Airbnb wants to Airbnb-ize the rest of the tourism experience

The home-sharing service has changed how people find a place to stay when they travel. Now, with new versions of its apps, it’s going to try to help tourists find experiences that go beyond the stereotypically touristy stuff recommended in travel guides.

The new apps feature guides for 23 cities based on 3.5 million recommendations by Airbnb hosts. (In Paris, the top picks include local favorites such as the Parc des Buttes Chaumont and Canal Saint-Martin rather than obvious fodder like the Eiffel Tower.) The company also sent photographers to 691 neighborhoods to photograph real people, then curated the results down to 2,000 pictures.

“What if in the future I asked you where ‘Where have you lived?’ and you mentioned all the places you’ve been to on Airbnb?” asked Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, at an event announcing the new apps. “‘Going’ is travel, but ‘living’ is a deeper experience.” The updated apps—which also include a more precise search engine for matching guests to hosts—will be accompanied by an ad campaign with a new tagline: “Live There.”