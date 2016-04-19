Did Apple give China its iOS source code? Uh, no.

Apple lead attorney Bruce Sewell was forced to set the record straight during a Congressional hearing on encryption today. Several witnesses from the law enforcement community cited news stories claiming that Apple not only shared its precious source code with the Chinese government, but also plans to encrypt iCloud passwords in the future, and has “thrown away” encryption skeleton keys.
Sewell said the Chinese government has indeed asked Apple for its source code “within the past two years” and that his company refused the request. A Beijing News story last December reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook told Chinese Internet czar Lu Wei that his company would allow the Chinese government a means of performing “security checks” on all Apple products sold in China.