Did Apple give China its iOS source code? Uh, no.

Apple lead attorney Bruce Sewell was forced to set the record straight during a Congressional hearing on encryption today. Several witnesses from the law enforcement community cited news stories claiming that Apple not only shared its precious source code with the Chinese government , but also plans to encrypt iCloud passwords in the future, and has “ thrown away ” encryption skeleton keys.

Sewell said the Chinese government has indeed asked Apple for its source code “within the past two years” and that his company refused the request. A Beijing News story last December reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook told Chinese Internet czar Lu Wei that his company would allow the Chinese government a means of performing “security checks” on all Apple products sold in China.