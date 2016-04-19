No more UberEats instant delivery in New York City

It was a good idea, and maybe it still is: Instead of asking drivers to drive to restaurants to pick up customers’ orders and deliver them, Uber launched in New York City with an option called UberEats Instant that turned cars into meal carts. Drivers stocked two pre-fixed dishes, which customers could order with the promise they’d be delivered in under 10 minutes. But it turns out that promise, at least for the time being, wasn’t very sustainable. Uber shuttered it in New York City last night (though the company will continue to offer UberEats’s standard, Seamless-like delivery service).