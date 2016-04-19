Coke rebrands globally

Coca-Cola is about to get a new look. The soda giant announced yesterday that the packaging of Coke products worldwide will share a single design language. The defining feature? A vibrant red disc that harkens to ads and signage the company released in the 1930s and ’40s. The idea is to spread Coca-Cola’s brand equity across all of the company’s products, says James Sommerville, global vice president of design, to give some of classic Coke’s sheen to lesser known products like Coke Zero and Coke Life.