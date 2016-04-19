Magic Leap’s new video shows a holographic desktop

While Magic Leap’s new video may not be enough to excite everyone wondering why Google and others have poured more than a billion dollars into the secretive startup, it’s still pretty cool.

In the video, which Magic Leap promises was shot entirely within its system—in other words, no after-effects were used—we see floating data, holographic shoes, and virtual jellyfish. Magic Leap is thought by some to be the most exciting augmented reality technology around, even though most people have seen very little of what it does. It will have to deliver a truly stunning product, or people will say the hype, and the massive funding, was overblown.