Do you want this pink MacBook? Does anyone?

Today, Apple updated its wafer-thin MacBook with a faster processor, better flash storage, improved battery life, and… a new rose gold veneer.

This is what the rose gold MacBook looks like:

Now, keep in mind that Apple’s rose gold iPhone already skews pink. As Fast Company‘s resident rose gold expert Cayleigh Parrish points out, the truest rose gold is “gold with a bit of copper—not pink.” (Think the rose gold Moto 360.)

This laptop, however, is offensively pink. Maybe it’s just the greater surface area? Or the lighting? (Is this #TheDress all over again?!)

All I know is: I would like a lipstick in this color. Not a laptop.

