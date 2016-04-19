advertisement
Do you want this pink MacBook? Does anyone?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Today, Apple updated its wafer-thin MacBook with a faster processor, better flash storage, improved battery life, and… a new rose gold veneer. 

This is what the rose gold MacBook looks like: 

Now, keep in mind that Apple’s rose gold iPhone already skews pink. As Fast Company‘s resident rose gold expert Cayleigh Parrish points out, the truest rose gold is “gold with a bit of copper—not pink.” (Think the rose gold Moto 360.)

This laptop, however, is offensively pink. Maybe it’s just the greater surface area? Or the lighting? (Is this #TheDress all over again?!) 

All I know is: I would like a lipstick in this color. Not a laptop. 

Tell us what you think in our poll: 

