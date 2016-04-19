Apple poaches Tesla exec considered “very close” to Elon Musk

Chris Porritt, who was the electric carmaker’s vice president of vehicle engineering, could be helming the long-rumored Apple Car project, reports Electrek. The Apple electric car project’s previous chief, Steve Zadesky, recently left the company for personal reasons. Porritt was hired at Tesla in May 2013 after a long career at automotive legend Aston Martin and reportedly grew close to CEO Musk, notes The Verge. The hire is just the latest front in a poaching war between the companies. Musk, who calls Apple the “Tesla Graveyard” has joked that, “They have hired people we’ve fired…If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple.” [Screenshot: via Tesla]