Apple’s transparency report, in numbers

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Apple released its transparency report for the second half of 2015. Here’s the rundown of account information requests, which involve iTunes or iCloud accounts.

1,813: total requests for Apple account information from law enforcement around the world. Apple provided some account information in response to 67% of these requests.

1,015: requests for Apple account information just from U.S. law enforcement. Apple provided some account information in response to 82% of these requests.

12,850: number of user accounts included in the 1,813 total information requests.

