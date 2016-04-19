Apple’s transparency report, in numbers

Apple released its transparency report for the second half of 2015. Here’s the rundown of account information requests, which involve iTunes or iCloud accounts.

1,813: total requests for Apple account information from law enforcement around the world. Apple provided some account information in response to 67% of these requests.

1,015: requests for Apple account information just from U.S. law enforcement. Apple provided some account information in response to 82% of these requests.

12,850: number of user accounts included in the 1,813 total information requests.