advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Airbnb is negotiating with a major labor union, and everyone is upset about it

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Airbnb is in the “final stages” of a deal with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), under which Airbnb would direct hosts to union-approved cleaning services that pay employees at least $15 per hour, a source close to the discussions tells Fast Company

Despite its apparent good intentions, the deal faces backlash from labor unions, city governments, and housing activists, some of whom see the deal as part of Airbnb’s strategy to subvert housing laws. Read more about the controversy

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life