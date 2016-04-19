Airbnb is negotiating with a major labor union, and everyone is upset about it

Airbnb is in the “final stages” of a deal with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), under which Airbnb would direct hosts to union-approved cleaning services that pay employees at least $15 per hour, a source close to the discussions tells Fast Company.
Despite its apparent good intentions, the deal faces backlash from labor unions, city governments, and housing activists, some of whom see the deal as part of Airbnb's strategy to subvert housing laws.