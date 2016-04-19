Facebook expected to get more than triple what it paid in revenue from Instagram this year

That’s according to analysts at Credit Suisse, who foresee the photo-sharing app earning $572.5 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2016 and $3.2 billion for the year, reports Bloomberg. Pretty amazing, considering that Facebook bought Instagram for just $1 billion back in 2012. Analyst Stephen Ju expects TV commercials up to 60 seconds long to migrate to Instagram in the near future. Here is the bank’s projection for mobile ad revenue at Facebook: