69 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, baseball is getting less diverse

That’s according to the 2016 Major League Baseball Racial and Gender Report Card, which was just released by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. While the diversity of players on the field has decreased slightly, the league got an A rating for its hiring practices (for office positions) and there were more African Americans picked in the first round of last year’s draft than at any time since 1992. According to the institute’s latest report:

• The percentage of players who identified themselves as African American or Black was approximately 8.3 percent, exact same percentage as active Opening Day rosters in 2015.

• The percentage of Latino players decreased from 29.3 percent in 2015 to 28.5.

• The percentage of Asian players increased from 1.2 percent in 2015 to 1.7 percent in 2016.

• The percentage of white players increased from 58.8 percent in 2015 to 59.07 percent in 2016.

• This year’s season began with only three managers of color, “seven below the highs of 10 managers of color reached in both 2002 and 2009.”