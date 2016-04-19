From eBay Enterprise, a new logistics platform for retailers

A company called Radial— launching today —is hoping to improve the experience of switching between browsing an e-commerce site and perusing a physical store.

The result of a partnership between eBay Enterprise (which was sold right around the time PayPal was being spun off from eBay) and Innotrac, this new platform is aiming to make the logistics of “omnichannel” commerce seamless and profitable. That means ordering, inventory management, shipping, payments, and customer service can all happen on one platform under each retailer’s branding.

Chains such as Kate Spade, DSW, GameStop, Shoe Carnival, and Destination XL, are already on board.