In case you missed it

By Rose Pastore

Yahoo reports its Q1 earnings later today. We’re watching to see what CEO Marissa Mayer says about the company’s potential sale.

• California congressman Ted Lieu has called for an investigation into phone network security flaws that allowed hackers on the show “60 Minutes” to access his calls and text messages.

President Obama is set to depart this afternoon for what is likely to be an uncomfortable diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia.

• Voting in the New York primary today? Here’s where to find your polling site

