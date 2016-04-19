In case you missed it

• Yahoo reports its Q1 earnings later today. We’re watching to see what CEO Marissa Mayer says about the company’s potential sale .

• California congressman Ted Lieu has called for an investigation into phone network security flaws that allowed hackers on the show “60 Minutes” to access his calls and text messages.

• President Obama is set to depart this afternoon for what is likely to be an uncomfortable diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia.

• Voting in the New York primary today? Here’s where to find your polling site.