Move over, fingerprints: “Brainprints” are the hot new biometric authentication system

Researchers at Binghamton University have found they can create a “brainprint” of an individual that is 100% accurate at identifying and authenticating a person, reports Wired. The researchers recorded the brain activity of users who looked at different images and found that each user’s brain lit up in a distinct way based on the image being viewed. When the brainprint authentication system showed users the same images later, it could identify users by matching their live brainprints to the ones saved on file.