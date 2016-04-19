This cosmic visual interaction of the universe will blow your mind

The universe is massive. It’s so massive—billions and billions of stars, planets, and galaxies—that it would be virtually impossible to visualize how they are all linked together. That’s why astronomers and physicists generally use complex math equations to map out the connections between all the objects in the universe.

But a team of scientists from Northeastern University’s Barabasi Lab has created a mind-blowing interactive visualization of the location and interactions between 24,000 galaxies, which gives a good overview of at least a small part of the universe’s architecture. You can check out the visualization in action in the video below or explore the visualization yourself here.