Some Twitter users are suspicious of the company’s new top exec in China

Earlier this month, the social media giant appointed a new managing director for China: Kathy Chen, who will primarily oversea advertising initiatives with Chinese companies.

But the appointment of Chen, a Chinese citizen who was previously an engineer in the People’s Liberation Army, has riled some Twitter users—particularly Chinese dissidents based in the West, reports the BBC. (Chen also previously worked for Cisco, which controversially helped China build the Great Firewall.)

Neither Chen nor Twitter has commented on the outcry, but one of her first (and now deleted) tweets won’t help matters. According to the BBC, Chen tweeted at the Chinese state television Twitter account @cctvnews, saying “let’s work together to tell great China story to the World!” Chinese state television is known as the country’s propaganda mouthpiece.