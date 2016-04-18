Sanders hits the picket line again, joins striking Verizon workers at Manhattan rally

Just a few days after joining the telecom’s workers on the first day of their walkout last week , Sanders made a repeat performance with a show of solidarity against “corporate greed,” accusing the company of “throwing American workers out on the streets.” Some 40,000 Verizon employees have gone on strike in response to stalled contract negotiations, layoff fears, and to protest a CEO pay package over 300 times that of the average worker.

For Verizon’s part, its CEO argues that the companies’ proposals “do not call for mass layoffs or shipping jobs overseas. Rather, we’ve asked for more flexibility in routing calls and consolidating some of our call centers, some of which employ a handful of people.”

…which sure sounds an awful lot like a gentler, more convoluted way of saying “layoffs,” right?