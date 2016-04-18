Theranos now the target of a criminal investigation and an SEC probe

Things have gone from bad to worse for the blood-testing startup Theranos, which is now under both a criminal investigation as well as a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to sources who spoke with the Wall Street Journal. A once-beloved “unicorn” of the Silicon Valley startup scene, Theranos was worth as much as $9 billion only a few months ago, but has faced a precipitous fall from grace since last October when a Wall Street Journal report raised serious questions about the effectiveness of its tests.
