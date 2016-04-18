advertisement
IBM continues video push, announces deals with AOL, Comic-Con

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Three months after acquiring the live streaming video startup Ustream, computing pioneer IBM today announced a slew of new video partnerships with the likes of AOL, Comic-Con, Mazda, the Canadian Broadcasting Company, and others. Maybe you can teach old dogs new tricks?

