Fan sues Kanye, Jay-Z, and Tidal over “Life of Pablo” exclusive

By David Holmes1 minute Read

An unhappy fan is suing Kanye West, Tidal, and Jay-Z’s S. Carter Enterprises claiming that West misled listeners last February when suggesting his new album, The Life of Pablo, would only be available to users of Tidal’s streaming music service:

Six weeks later, however, West reversed course, giving Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and others access to The Life of Pablo and leaving fans like Justin Baker-Rhett — the plaintiff of the lawsuit — stuck with an app they would have never signed up for had they known the new album would be on Tidal’s competition.

