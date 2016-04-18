Fan sues Kanye, Jay-Z, and Tidal over “Life of Pablo” exclusive

An unhappy fan is suing Kanye West, Tidal, and Jay-Z’s S. Carter Enterprises claiming that West misled listeners last February when suggesting his new album, The Life of Pablo , would only be available to users of Tidal’s streaming music service:

My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Six weeks later, however, West reversed course, giving Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and others access to The Life of Pablo and leaving fans like Justin Baker-Rhett — the plaintiff of the lawsuit — stuck with an app they would have never signed up for had they known the new album would be on Tidal’s competition.