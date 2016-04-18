Get in line, ladies: There might not be a woman on U.S. currency until 2030

Last year the Women on 20s campaign gained a lot of attention. So much so that when it was announced that the $10 would be up for redesign in 2020, the Treasury Department promised that a woman’s portrait would replace Alexander Hamilton . But you may have heard that Hamilton is having a bit of a moment right now, so rumors are that the agency is rethinking things.

Treasury officials refused to comment on a report today from CNN that they have decided to instead replace Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with a woman. This was the initial goal of Women on 20s because:

A) $20 bills are much more widely used than 10s, and;

B) Jackson was responsible for the Trail of Tears, for which we as a nation should feel pretty ashamed.

This may seem like good news for womankind, musical theater lovers, and Native Americans, but there is a downside: even though 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote, the new $20 is reportedly not slated for redesign until 2030.