TheSkimm wants to help you get smarter about the future with Skimm Ahead

The popular email newsletter’s mantra is that it makes you smarter about what has already happened. Today, theSkimm has launched an iOS app that will supposedly help you see into the future. Skimm Ahead, the app’s first offering, is a calendar that integrates with your iPhone’s calendar to bring you can’t-miss events—when Adele tickets go on sale, when the West Wing will be leaving Netflix, and where you can watch the State of the Union—curated by theSkimm’s editorial team.

The calendar concept is so simple—yet genius—that it’s hard to believe no one has done it before. There’s just one thing that makes me skeptical: whether users will pay for the service at a price tag of $2.99 per month.