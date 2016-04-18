advertisement
DJI unveils big new drone for pro filmmakers

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

DJI, the world’s largest maker of consumer drones, has some new treats for professional filmmakers.

Last night, the company unveiled its Matrice 600, a new six-rotor drone offering advanced flight control features and video-transmission technology and that’s capable of sending high frame rate video, and even HD live-streaming at up to 3.1 miles.

The new drone can carry a payload of up to 13.2 pounds, meaning it’s capable of flying with a high-end dSLR camera. It can stay in the air for up to 36 minutes with a DJI Zenmuse X5 camera, or up to 16 minutes with a larger, professional camera. 

