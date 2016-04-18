Just announced: Here are this year’s Pulitzer Prizes in journalism

We’ll keep updating this list as the prizes are announced:
• Public Service: The Associated Press
• Breaking News Reporting: The Los Angeles Times
• Investigative Reporting: Leonora LaPeter Anton and Anthony Cormier of the Tampa Bay News and Michael Braga of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune
• Explanatory Reporting: T. Christian Miller of ProPublica and Ken Armstrong of the Marshall Project
• Local Reporting: Tampa Bay Times
• National Reporting: The Washington Post
• Feature Writing: Kathryn Schulz of The New Yorker
• Commentary: Farah Stockman of the Boston Globe
• Criticism: Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker
• Editorial Writing: John Hackworth of Sun Newspapers, Charlotte Harbor, Florida