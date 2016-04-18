advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Just announced: Here are this year’s Pulitzer Prizes in journalism

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

We’ll keep updating this list as the prizes are announced:

advertisement

Public Service: The Associated Press

Breaking News Reporting: The Los Angeles Times

Investigative Reporting: Leonora LaPeter Anton and Anthony Cormier of the Tampa Bay News and Michael Braga of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Explanatory Reporting: T. Christian Miller of ProPublica and Ken Armstrong of the Marshall Project

Local Reporting: Tampa Bay Times

National Reporting: The Washington Post

Feature Writing: Kathryn Schulz of The New Yorker

Commentary: Farah Stockman of the Boston Globe

Criticism: Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker

Editorial Writing: John Hackworth of Sun Newspapers, Charlotte Harbor, Florida

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life