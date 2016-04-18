advertisement
Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes has “no doubt” the company will survive

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

In a rare public appearance, Holmes opened up to NBC’s Maria Shriver about how she and her company Theranos got rich on a promise to “revolutionize” blood testing with a secretive new technology. But Holmes made some shortcuts along the way, such as hiring unqualified lab technicians to analyze samples. In the interview, Holmes tells Shriver she has “no doubt” that her company can still succeed.

