Google gets OK to keep creating searchable library of world’s books

Google’s digital library of books does not violate copyright law, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, upholding a previous appeals court ruling in Google’s favor. Since Google Books’ creation in 2004, many authors have argued that the book scans hurt sales and constitute mass copyright infringement. From the Supreme Court’s brief:
Google Books gives readers a dramatically new way to find books of interest. By formulating their own text queries and reviewing search results, users can identify, determine the relevance of and locate books they might otherwise never have found.