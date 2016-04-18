advertisement
Amazon’s new pricing is another tax on the poor

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

Amazon’s new pricing, which the company announced today, lets you subscribe to Prime—or just its streaming service, if you prefer—on a monthly basis. This is great for people who may not be able to pay $99 all at once; now, they can binge a season of Transparent for just $8.99 and then opt out the following month. 

But if they end up subscribing for the whole year, customers are paying extra because they couldn’t pay a lump sum of $99 for Prime’s yearly subscription. That is what’s called a poverty tax:

• Cost of yearly Prime subscription: $99

• Cost of month-by-month video subscription, over 12 months: $107.88

• Cost of month-by-month Prime subscription, over 12 months: $131.88

From the looks of it, Amazon is punishing people who don’t have an extra $99 lying around—to the tune of more than $30.

