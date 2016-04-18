LinkedIn’s new app aims to help college students get jobs

Called LinkedIn Students, the app attempts to connect soon-to-be-graduates with fellow alums and entry-level jobs that fit within their area of study. After surveying students nationwide, the professional networking company decided to put all of its college offerings–including alum networking and job recommendations–into this standalone app. Over the next month LinkedIn will also be ending its services for high school students, including its “Field of Study Explorer” (which helped match students to potential college concentrations) and “University Rankings.”