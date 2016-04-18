In case you missed it

• Ecuador and Japan suffered major earthquakes on Saturday—though experts say the two incidents were too far apart to be related. In Japan, the quake has forced companies like Sony and Toyota to pause manufacturing , while the Spanish Red Cross says up to 100,000 people in Ecuador may need aid .

• Going once, going twice: Bids for Yahoo’s core business are due today.

• Uber and Lyft drivers in San Francisco are now required to obtain a business license if they work more than seven days a year.

• Amazon is taking on Netflix and Hulu with a standalone, streaming-only version of Prime membership that costs $9 a month.

• Airbnb has forged a partnership with the Times Group, the country’s biggest publisher and Times of India parent company, to drive business in India.