Scientists develop artificial skin that can measure the body’s oxygen levels

The team of scientists from the University of Tokyo says one of the primary uses for their artificial “e-skin” will be to monitor the oxygen level of organs during surgery, reports the BBC. The e-skin is made of a thin ultra flexible organic photonic material that resembles cling wrap and is placed directly on the exposed organs during surgery. The sensors embedded in the e-skin enables doctors to monitor the blood oxygen level of the organ both during and after surgery. The researchers also say their e-skin can be attached to surface skin to measure the body’s overall blood oxygen level. Now they hope to find a way to display numbers and letters on the e-skin surface so the material can easily convey the oxygen level of the user’s body to the wearer. [Image: University of Tokyo, Someya Group]
