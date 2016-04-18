advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Scientists develop artificial skin that can measure the body’s oxygen levels

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The team of scientists from the University of Tokyo says one of the primary uses for their artificial “e-skin” will be to monitor the oxygen level of organs during surgery, reports the BBC. The e-skin is made of a thin ultra flexible organic photonic material that resembles cling wrap and is placed directly on the exposed organs during surgery. The sensors embedded in the e-skin enables doctors to monitor the blood oxygen level of the organ both during and after surgery. The researchers also say their e-skin can be attached to surface skin to measure the body’s overall blood oxygen level. Now they hope to find a way to display numbers and letters on the e-skin surface so the material can easily convey the oxygen level of the user’s body to the wearer. [Image: University of Tokyo, Someya Group]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life