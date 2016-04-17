The 2017 iPhone could have an all-glass body

While the iPhone 7, expected this fall, isn’t expected to look that different from the iPhone 6s, the next one after that is rumored to be getting a major design overhaul, according to the always reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Cult of Mac). Kuo says the 2017 iPhone will likely feature an all-glass body, eschewing the aluminum body the iPhone has sported for the last five generations. Why the change? Kuo says when Apple originally came out with a aluminum body design, no one else was doing it. Now most Android handsets have an aluminum body, so the iPhone isn’t as visually distinctive as it once was. Kuo believes an all-glass bodied iPhone will once again set the device apart from others. The last time the iPhone had a partly glass body was the iPhone 4s, which came out in 2011.
