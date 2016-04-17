This smart mattress lets people with severe trust issues know if they’re being cheated on

Do you constantly worry if your partner is cheating on you? Well then have we got the mattress for you! The Durmet Smarttress has vibration and pressure sensors built into it that monitor the “activity” on the mattress. If said activity is occurring when you aren’t on it, the Smarttress will ping your smartphone with an alert that someone is currently having a good time on it–and that someone could be your cheating partner. At first we thought it was a joke too, but Re/code reached out to the company and confirmed this is a real product.