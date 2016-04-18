Congressman’s phone is hacked by “60 Minutes”

And it was easy. Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Information Technology, agreed to be the news show’s guinea pig for a piece on smartphone vulnerability and was given an uncompromised iPhone to use. As soon as the 60 Minutes hacking team obtained Lieu’s phone number, they were able to listen to and record all the the calls from the phone by accessing a flaw in the SS7 network that connects mobile networks across the world. Using the flaw, the hackers were also able to track his movements even when location services on the iPhone were turned off.