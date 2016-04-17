Amazon takes on Netflix with cheaper monthly video streaming service

On Sunday, the e-commerce giant launched its own stand-alone video-streaming service for $8.99 a month, a dollar less than Netflix’s most popular plan, reports the Wall Street Journal. It will also offer its Prime service for $10.99 a month. Up to now, Amazon included the video service as part of its $99 annual Prime memberships. In addition to original productions like Mozart in the Jungle and The Man In The High Castle, Amazon offers previous seasons of popular shows like Orphan Black and The Wire.