Could Facebook influence the election to stop Trump?

The company is denying a report that it could influence the presidential election by downplaying stories and posts about Donald Trump in its news feed . On Friday, Gizmodo reported that some Facebook employees voted in an internal poll to ask CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a March meeting: “What responsibility does Facebook have to prevent President Trump in 2017?”

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg raised eyebrows when he opened his keynote at the F8 developers conference by apparently lashing out at Trump with a clear reference to the candidate’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border: “I hear fearful voices calling for building walls.” He added: “It takes courage to choose hope over fear.”

A spokesperson for Facebook told The Hill that it does not confirm leaks and strongly pushed back on the idea that it would either try to assist or oppose any candidate: