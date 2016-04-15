Stop worrying about “peak iPhone” already

Some Apple investors are spooked by the thought that huge iPhone sales growth might be behind us. Today, for instance, Apple stock is off 2 percent on a Nikkei report that the tech giant dialed down iPhone 6s component orders for the April through June period. The release of the new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus last September created an impressive initial sales bump over the holidays but is not showing the sustained sales of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.