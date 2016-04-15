The CIA may soon track your overfiltered #foodporn photos on Instagram

Well, along with the rest of your posts and tweets. The CIA is investing in four companies—Dataminr, Geofeedia, PATHAR, and TransVoyant—that focus on “social media mining and surveillance,” reports The Intercept.
The investments appear to reflect the CIA’s increasing focus on monitoring social media. Last September, David Cohen, the CIA’s second-highest ranking official, spoke at length at Cornell University about a litany of challenges stemming from the new media landscape. The Islamic State’s “sophisticated use of Twitter and other social media platforms is a perfect example of the malign use of these technologies,” he said.
In other words, watch what you share.
Read more at The Intercept.