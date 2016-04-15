The story behind that photo of a 2-year-old throwing a tantrum in front of Obama

Laura Moser had no idea that her two-year-old daughter, Claudia, would become an Internet sensation when they visited the White House last year for a Passover seder. Not even after President Obama walked in the room and Claudia threw herself down on the floor and had a tantrum. What happened to upset the little girl so much?
Moser recently described the experience to the Guardian:
It was just before the president walked in the room that I had to tell Claudia, my two-year-old daughter, “No, you cannot take your clothes off.” She wanted to wear a sheet, which is what she likes to do at home. She started screaming. As he walked in we said: “Look, Claudia, it’s Barack Obama.” That’s when she threw herself on the floor.
Soon after, Moser posted the photo on Facebook, her brother ended up tweeting it, and it went viral. [Image: Pete Souza/The White House]