Will Yahoo’s earnings tell us anything about its fate?

The troubled Internet giant is set to announce its quarterly results on Tuesday, April 19. Just as was the case during its last earnings call , obsessing about how the company is doing at the moment seems like a distraction. Yahoo is, after all, up for sale . If bits and pieces of the company—or the whole thing—end up part of Verizon or Time Inc . or some private equity firm, any deal will be far bigger news than if Yahoo’s quarter was robust, meh, or a thudding disappointment.

Yahoo—which is considering a sale only under duress from activist investors—is reportedly being stingy with details on its financials. If at least a few potential acquirers are busy putting together bids, the company’s financial condition will be a major factor in the amounts they’re willing to put up.

Anything that CEO Marissa Mayer has to say on Tuesday will provide some some insight into the condition of the business she’s been grudgingly shopping around. And she may provide an update on the cost-conscious measures the company has been implementing, ranging from layoffs to service shutdowns to real-estate transactions—all of which will have an impact on what Yahoo will be in the future.