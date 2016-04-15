Desktop Internet use in the U.S. basically peaked last year

It’s a mobile world – get used to it. For years, even amid the skyrocketing growth in the use of smartphones, Internet use on laptops and desktop computers continued to increase in the U.S.–until May 2015, according to comScore, reports the Wall Street Journal. And in the last four months, it’s been in a serious decline, dipping 9.3% in December 2015, 7.6% in January, 2% in February and 6% in March.