Obama wants to give consumers more choice in cable boxes

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

The Federal Communications Commission said in February that it wants to open up the cable box market, so consumers can purchase a box from whomever they choose, rather than being forced to lease a box from their cable company. Now, President Obama is set to publicly support the FCC’s effort to liberate cable box standards, an issue is of “real great importance in his mind to consumers, to competition and to the economy more broadly,” economic adviser Jason Furman told the AP.

