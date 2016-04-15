$1,000 may soon get you to space

Scientists at Arizona State University are working on technology that will reduce the cost of launching spacecraft to prices we have never yet seen: $1,000 will get your project to a space station and $3,000 will get it to Low Earth Orbit. Dr. Jekan Thanga, who is leading this research, explains that his team wants to make space accessible to anyone, including, say, middle schoolers who want to launch a satellite into space for a school project. The scientists are also building the platform on an open standard to allow anyone to start tinkering with their own low-cost launch systems. Read more about it here.