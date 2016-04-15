In case you missed it

• Microsoft is suing the U.S. government . It wants to be able to warn customers when feds are viewing their emails .

• During last night’s Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders sparred over fracking, corporate donations, and tax returns.

• Do you use QuickTime on Windows? The Department of Homeland Security suggests you uninstall it now; the software has critical security flaws, but Apple is no longer releasing updates for the program.

• The Czech Republic will soon call itself Czechia, after decades of debate over an appropriate short-form name for the country.