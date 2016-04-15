Twitter hires new managing director for China—even though Twitter is banned there

Cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the announcement that the company has hired Kathy Chen as their managing director of Twitter’s operations in Greater China . But since Twitter has been banned in the mainland country since 2009, does this mean the service might finally be coming to the most populous planet on earth? Nope.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chen will primarily oversee advertising initiatives in the country by trying to get more Chinese companies, such as Huawei and Lenovo, to advertise and promote their tweets on Twitter. As for the service itself ever coming to mainland China? “We would love to offer our Twitter consumer service to Chinese users, but that’s not an option right now,” said Shailesh Rao, Twitter VP for Asia-Pacific. “Instead we will focus on leveraging some of our capabilities to create value for Chinese businesses and state-owned enterprises.”