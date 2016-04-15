Instagram launches personalized video feed in Explore channel

The photo-sharing app announced that it’s overhauled the Explore feed in the app to allow users to discover and share videos more easily than before. Now when users tap the Explore button they’ll see a video channel called “Videos You Might Like” that aggregates videos from across Instagram—even from people you don’t follow. Instagram is also adding “featured” video channels that group videos by event or topic, such as Coachella. Upon launch today, the new Explore video channels will only be available to those in the U.S., but the feature will expand globally in the coming months.