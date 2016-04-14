Clinton defends decision to promote fracking around the world

During a typically heated disagreement over how to confront the threat of climate change, Bernie Sanders criticized Hillary Clinton for promoting fracking technology around the world when she was Secretary of State.

Clinton defended her policy, calling natural gas “one of the bridge fuels” to renewables. “For both environmental and strategic reason, it was American policy to help countries get out from under the constant use of coal. She added, “We want to cross that bridge as quickly as possible,” noting that her goal is to get half a billion more solar panels installed by the end of her first term.

Sanders quickly shot back: “Incrementalism and those little steps are not enough.”