Bernie Sanders fires back at Verizon CEO for calling him “uninformed”

After a fiery tête-à-tête over who would be tougher on big banks , the Brooklyn Democratic debate shifted to the topic of American jobs. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer brought up Bernie Sanders’ recent comments about the “corporate greed” of Verizon and GE. He added that the CEOs have shot back , with Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam calling Sanders “uninformed” and saying his views are “contemptible.”

The TV anchor then asked the Vermont senator what he would do to promote businesses around America. Sanders refused to back down from his critique, calling Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam the “perfect example of the corporate greed that is destroying this country.” He brought up recent negotiations to take away employee benefits, along with plans to outsource jobs to the Philippines.

When Blitzer brought the conversation back to what Sanders would do to promote business, he emphasized that you have to make the companies accountable: “Both Verizon and GE pay nothing in federal income taxes despite making millions.”