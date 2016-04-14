Did Clinton ever make a decision influenced by Wall Street donations?

The Brooklyn Democratic debate got off to a fiery start with both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton feuding over who’s tougher on Wall Street. At one point, CNN moderator Dana Bash directly asked Sanders to name one decision of Clinton’s that shows she favored the banks because of the money she received .

He thundered: “The obvious decision is when the greed and recklessness and illegal behavior of Wall Street brought this country into the Great Recession… The obvious response to that is that you have a bunch of fraudulent operators and they ought to be broken up…but Secretary Clinton was busy giving speeches to Goldman Sachs.”

Clinton smiled and replied, “He cannot come up with any example because there is no example. It’s always important, it may be inconvenient, but it’s important to get your facts straight.” She went on to say that she confronted Wall Street, targeted some of their special tax breaks and helped President Obama pass the Dodd-Frank financial regulations.

Sanders sarcastically quipped: “Oh, Secretary Clinton called them out. They must have been really crushed by this. And was that before or after you received huge sums of money by giving speaking engagements? They must have been very, very upset by what you did.”