New to health tech? Here’s some real advice from 5 experienced entrepreneurs

On a whim, I asked the experienced health entrepreneurs in my Twitter network for the advice they’d give to newbies in the space:

Embattled health-tech execs/founders, what’s the one bit of (real/not corny) advice you’d give to new entrepreneurs? — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) April 14, 2016

The responses were so spot-on that I decided to share them with you. Here are some of my favorites:

1) Don’t expect quick results (and make sure your investors don’t expect that either).

@chrissyfarr The sales cycle is longer and more convoluted than you think. — Kyle Robertson (@KyleNDx) April 14, 2016

2) Embrace the boring stuff, like compliance.