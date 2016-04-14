advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New to health tech? Here’s some real advice from 5 experienced entrepreneurs

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

On a whim, I asked the experienced health entrepreneurs in my Twitter network for the advice they’d give to newbies in the space: 

advertisement

The responses were so spot-on that I decided to share them with you. Here are some of my favorites: 

1) Don’t expect quick results (and make sure your investors don’t expect that either). 

2) Embrace the boring stuff, like compliance. 

3) Know thy (many) customers. 

4) Validate those big claims! 

5) Look outside of the U.S. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life